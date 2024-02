Here Are the 2 Warren Buffett Investments He Recommends the Most

Warren Buffett has built a reputation as one of the greatest investors of all time, and rightfully so. His track record as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), where he manages a $373 billion portfolio along with several wholly owned companies, is astonishing. And much of that portfolio's value was built on the back of great long-term stock investments.There are two holdings in Berkshire's portfolio of 51 stocks that Buffett regularly and publicly recommends for most investors. And his recommendation hasn't changed for years. He thinks it's the best choice for almost everyone. He owns a small bit of each in his portfolio for Berkshire, too.The two investments held in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio that Buffett recommends more than anything else are two S&P 500 index funds. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel