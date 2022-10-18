Here Are the 2023 Social Security Earnings-Test Limits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has been driving up the cost of living for consumers of all ages. But seniors on Social Security may be having a harder time making ends meet. As such, a lot of older people have made the tough decision to return to work in some capacity.The good news is that you are allowed to collect Social Security and also earn money from a job. And once you reach full retirement age (FRA), which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on the year in which you were born, you can earn any amount of income without it impacting your Social Security benefits.But if you're working and collecting Social Security simultaneously before reaching FRA, you'll risk having benefits withheld if your income exceeds what's known as the earnings-test limit. The good news, though, is that the limit is increasing in 2023, which means you'll get more leeway to bring home income from a job without worrying about losing out on Social Security.