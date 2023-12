Here Are the 3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December

Lots of holiday movies have already begun showing up on broadcast and streaming TV, with more to come. My personal favorite is Christmas Vacation. The lines from Cousin Eddie (played by Randy Quaid) are classic. One especially comes to mind: "Clark, that's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year." Cousin Eddie was referring to a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month club. However, I think there are even better gifts that keep on giving the whole year for investors to consider as 2023 comes to a close. And you can find them listed among Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) holdings.Here are my picks for the three best Buffett stocks to buy in December.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel