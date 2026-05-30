Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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30.05.2026 08:00:00
Here Are the 3 Cheapest Magnificent Seven Stocks According to a Popular Metric. Are They Buys?
The Magnificent Seven is a group of tech (or tech-adjacent) companies that are among the largest on the market. The list includes Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). They are called "magnificent" partly because of their performance over the past decade or so: Every single one has outpaced broader equities. Some would argue that most of them still have plenty of upside left, but after the sustained runs we have seen from these leaders, others might worry that their future success is already baked into their share prices, leaving little room for market-beating returns. For those with valuation concerns, it might be helpful to look at which ones among the Magnificent Seven are the most reasonably valued using common valuation metrics, such as the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and go from there. Let's look into the three cheapest Magnificent Seven stocks based on this metric and decide whether it's worth investing in them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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