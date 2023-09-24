|
24.09.2023 11:52:00
Here Are the 3 George Soros Stocks Most Likely to Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years
Want to know the most important ingredient to success as an investor? Time. The longer your time horizon, the more likely you'll make money. That's true for small retail investors as well as famous investors.Small investors can sometimes get good ideas by looking at the portfolios of famous investors. Multibillionaire George Soros, for example, owns more than 50 stocks in his Soros Fund Management hedge fund. Several of them could make you plenty of money by buying and holding for the long term. Here are the three Soros stocks that are most likely to turn $200,000 into $1 million over the next 20 years, in my view. Before we get to those stocks, let's first look at what it would take to turn $200,000 into $1 million over the next two decades. Most importantly, the companies need to simply stay in business throughout the period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
