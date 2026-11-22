It remains to be seen whether the market's due for any further downside. But there's certainly no denying it's possible.

As scary as the past few weeks have been, from peak to trough the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has only tumbled about 7%, leaving it shy of the minimum sell-off of 10% just to qualify as an ordinary correction. Given that we're overdue for such a move, the pullback from October's peak so far still feels like it could continue unfurling. Plenty of investors, including me, are understandably concerned.

Nevertheless, I've been in and around this business long enough to know there are just some things I and every other investor should make a point of doing no matter how scary things get. Here's a rundown of my four non-negotiable rules for surviving market setbacks, and for that matter, thriving during bullish periods.

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