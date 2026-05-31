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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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31.05.2026 18:45:00

Here Are the Average Social Security Benefits at the Most Popular Retirement Ages

You don't have to claim Social Security right when you retire. However, many people do start their benefits at the same time as their paychecks stop. This makes sense, because Social Security is often an important source of income for seniors.Since it's so common to retire and start benefits right away, it can be helpful to understand what the average Social Security benefit is at the most popular retirement ages.Knowing the size of the benefit checks that the typical senior collects will give you insight into what to expect if you retire when the majority of your peers do.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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