Here Are the Best Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I'll readily admit that I've been leery in the past of stocks with really high dividend yields. And in most cases, I still am. When a dividend yield is in the stratosphere, there's often a big catch.However, I'm not a naysayer about every stock in this group. I even own some in my personal portfolio and have my eyes on others. Here are my picks for the three best ultra-high-yield dividend stocks to buy right now .Let me first address one concern about Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). The energy stock has declined on fears about its dividend. And indeed, Devon did recently lower its dividend payout. But I'm not worried.Continue reading