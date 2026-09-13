Here Are the Companies in Nvidia's $99 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio. These 3 Are the Best of the Bunch

Most investors may not realize it, but venture capital funds, private equity firms, and investment banks are not the only institutions that buy stocks or support start-ups. Corporations can also buy stocks on the open market, and, from time to time, they make strategic investments in private companies.

At the close of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fiscal second quarter, which ended July 26, the company boasted an investment portfolio totaling roughly $99 billion. Nvidia's investment book looks less like one of a stock-picker and more like a detailed map of the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain.

The question is not whether Jensen Huang can pick winners. Spoiler alert: He can. The better questions to ask are which pockets of the AI ecosystem is Nvidia funding, and which of those opportunities are available to retail investors?

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