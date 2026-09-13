Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
13.09.2026 19:23:00
Here Are the Companies in Nvidia's $99 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio. These 3 Are the Best of the Bunch
Most investors may not realize it, but venture capital funds, private equity firms, and investment banks are not the only institutions that buy stocks or support start-ups. Corporations can also buy stocks on the open market, and, from time to time, they make strategic investments in private companies.
At the close of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fiscal second quarter, which ended July 26, the company boasted an investment portfolio totaling roughly $99 billion. Nvidia's investment book looks less like one of a stock-picker and more like a detailed map of the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain.
The question is not whether Jensen Huang can pick winners. Spoiler alert: He can. The better questions to ask are which pockets of the AI ecosystem is Nvidia funding, and which of those opportunities are available to retail investors?
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
Analysen zu Here
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.