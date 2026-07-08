Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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08.07.2026 20:15:00
Here Are the First Three Stocks I'm Buying if the Stock Market Enters a Bear Market
The broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), is doing quite well right now, with it within a few percentage points of an all-time high. However, all investors should be prepared for an inevitable bear market, as they tend to occur once every few years. Having a plan in place now ensures that you'll be ready to act when the time comes, and I've already got several stocks pinpointed that I'll be buying if the market plunges into bear market territory.Granted, the reason for a bear market could change, which stocks I'm buying, but having a short list and then checking off which ones are in the cross hairs of the bear market is a good plan. If the market enters a bear market, here are the first three stocks I'll be buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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