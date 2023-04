Here Are the Most Important Numbers in Netflix Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) first-quarter earnings report, which was better than expected. The company also shared some interesting metrics regarding its competitors, their advertising push, and their exit from the disc-mailing business (yes, that was still a thing).*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 18, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.Continue reading