|
23.03.2024 10:50:00
Here Are the Only "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Billionaires Warren Buffett and David Tepper Both Own
Warren Buffett and David Tepper might not seem to have a lot in common -- aside from the fact that they're both wildly successful investors. Buffett is much more cautious by nature and usually shies away from tech stocks. Tepper is aggressive and invests heavily in the tech sector.But these billionaires share at least a few common denominators. Here are the only "Magnificent Seven" stocks that both Buffett and Tepper own.Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund has positions in most of the Magnificent Seven stocks. The fund's top four holdings are Meta Platforms, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Nvidia. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ranks as Appaloosa's seventh-largest position. There are only two Magnificent Seven stocks that Tepper doesn't own -- Apple and Tesla.
