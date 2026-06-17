Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
17.06.2026 18:21:00
Here Are the Smartest Dividend ETFs You Can Buy With $100
If you believe that investing in dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a rich person's sport, nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that you have a multitude of options. If you're not quite sure where to get started, here are two popular dividend-paying ETFs to consider, each with unique features that set them apart from the crowd. A $100 investment (or any amount, really) in each of these funds will pay off over time as both are smart investment vehicles for your money.Image source: Getty Images.Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: FDVV) tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, targeting U.S. large- and mid-cap companies that offer high, sustainable, and growing dividends. This approach seeks not only big payouts but also durable income streams. Leading its 111 holdings (as of June 13) are tech giants Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Dell Technologies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!