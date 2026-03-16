Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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16.03.2026 10:30:00
Here Are the Top 5 Safest Cities to Retire in 2026
When most people picture their retirement, they think about healthcare, housing costs, and whether they can afford to eat out once a week. Those things matter. But there's one factor that affects your quality of life every single day that doesn't get nearly enough attention: how safe the place actually is.The Motley Fool recently scored cities across seven categories -- quality of life, healthcare, housing, cost of living, crime, tax, and climate -- and rolled them into a total retirement score. Five cities scored 85 or higher for crime safety (higher is better).Here are the top five according to The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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