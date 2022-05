Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You could say Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about making money. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $660 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and guided his company to a 20.1% average annual return. Over 57 years, a 20.1% average return works out to an aggregate gain of more than 3,600,000% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A).While there is a laundry list of reasons behind Buffett's success, including his portfolio concentration and willingness to hold great companies for long periods, it's his love of dividend stocks that may be the true secret sauce. Over the next 12 months, Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income, including preferred stock dividends.