Here Comes The Bus Expands In North America, Eying Growth in Canada

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions (Synovia), today announced Here Comes The Bus, North America's leading school bus tracking app, is expanding to serve more families across the United States and Canada.

Here Comes The Bus will soon be available for families with students attending the Omaha Public School district in Nebraska. The new district represents 400 vehicles leveraging CalAmp's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Synovia is also negotiating with several school districts in Canada to increase its North American market penetration.

The Here Comes The Bus mobile application delivers real-time school bus location and e-mail and push notification alerts to make catching the bus safer and more convenient. The app, developed and operated by CalAmp subsidiary Synovia Solutions, was recently honored with a 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) and 2019 IoT Excellence Award, and has now exceeded two million registered users.

"We are excited about our international growth opportunities in Canada to expand our brand and services as our SaaS offerings address universal challenges faced by transportation departments serving students across North America," said Michael Burdiek, CalAmp CEO. "We continue to invest in our broad portfolio of solutions focused on improved safety and cost efficiency for the more than 100,000 school buses we serve."

Omaha Public Schools is among the largest in Nebraska with more than 52,000 students attending 62 elementary schools, 12 middle schools and seven high schools.

Synovia is also engaging with three regional districts in Canada to expand Here Comes The Bus from just a handful of buses to a broader footprint across the country.

"We recognize helping parents and students is the most valued feature of our technology and we're hopeful 2020 will see even greater expansion into the Canadian market," Burdiek said.

Parents can download the Here Comes The Bus application to their smartphone by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and parents can access a computer-based system here.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and service subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and Here Comes The Bus are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/here-comes-the-bus-expands-in-north-america-eying-growth-in-canada-301015844.html

SOURCE CalAmp