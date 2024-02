Here Is 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock I Have My Eyes On in 2024. Hint: It's Not Nvidia or AMD.

Excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) dominated the tech sector last year. In particular, megacap enterprises such as the "Magnificent Seven" produced outsize gains and helped push the Nasdaq Composite over 40%. Indeed, AI tailwinds seem to have carried over into 2024 and are one of the core reasons the S&P 500 is trading at record high levels.Underneath the AI umbrella, one of the biggest themes surrounding the technology is semiconductors. In particular, Nvidia 's leading position among chip manufacturers helped fuel the stock over 200% last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel