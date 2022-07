Here Is 1 Stock Investors Can Buy to Duck the Nasdaq Tech Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not much has changed of late -- stocks have continued to get pounded in the wake of high inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and global economic impacts from the war in Ukraine. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has tumbled 20% and the Nasdaq Composite, which consists of more speculative technology stocks, has plunged 28% over the same time frame.Many investors are beginning to worry that the Fed's monetary policy tightening is going to push us into a recession in the near future. With no end to the madness in sight, investors should look to fundamentally sound companies with resilient business models today. Here 's one stock you can invest in right now that will protect you from the ongoing tech sell-off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading