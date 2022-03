Here Is How Consumer Credit Quality Has Historically Performed in a Rising Interest Rate Environment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In March, the Federal Reserve began a series of what could be as many as seven hikes this year to its benchmark overnight-loan interest rate. Knowing that these hikes might be coming, many experts, analysts, and investors are nervous about how they will affect the current state of the consumer.Sure, U.S. consumers have been financially healthier than ever over the past few years. They've achieved higher savings rates, thanks in part to stimulus checks and other benefits such as enhanced unemployment benefits, and now they are enjoying a robust and competitive job market with low unemployment. But inflation has hit levels not seen in decades, gas prices are at record highs, and when the Fed raises the federal funds rate, that will increase the cost of debt.Let's take a look at how consumer credit has historically performed during a rising-rate environment and see if it can offer clues to the current situation.Continue reading