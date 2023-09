Here Is My Top AI Stock to Buy in September 2023

Shares of cloud-native cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) surged by nearly 60% so far this year. Despite this, the stock remains 42% below its all-time high share price of $293.18, which it reached in in November 2021.CrowdStrike is mainly focused on securing endpoints (smartphones, tablets, servers) that are considered to be vulnerable access points for over 90% of cyberattacks and nearly 70% of successful data breaches. The company reported revenue and earnings that were ahead of both Wall Street predictions and its own guidance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending July 31, 2023). As a result, there's a good chance the stock will go much higher in the coming months.In the second quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue rose by 37% year over year, reaching $731.6 million, while non-GAAP earnings skyrocketed by 109% year over year to $180 million. The company generated cash flow from operations of $245 million and free cash flow of $189 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel