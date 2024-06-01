|
02.06.2024 00:04:00
Here Is My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Buy Right Now
Between work, family, hobbies, and other commitments, most people don't have hours to devote to stock research. Plus, let's face it. Picking individual stocks is more difficult and riskier than buying a basket of companies. This makes exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, an attractive vehicle. ETFs trade just like stocks, but the funds hold dozens of stocks linked by a specific theme. Several ETFs cater to the market's hottest sector: artificial intelligence (AI).There is a lot of hype around AI, and the enthusiasm is warranted. Companies are spending billions of dollars researching real-world solutions and bringing them to market, and organizations in many industries are already integrating generative AI and large language models (LLMs) into workflows. The efficiencies these tools provide and our ultra-competitive business world will encourage more companies to adopt them.One estimate forecasts that the global market size will approach $2 trillion by the end of this decade, as shown below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
