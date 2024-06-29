|
29.06.2024 16:00:00
Here Is My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence is seen as a transformative technology, leading to an explosion of companies touting AI abilities. Several AI-centric businesses initiated IPOs in recent years as well, such as SoundHound in 2022.Now, a race is on for leadership in the AI space. For instance, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declared that the tech conglomerate will "lead in the AI era, knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts."Amid this flood of AI-related businesses, it's hard to know which ones will be worthwhile stock investments over the long run. But one leader in the AI space is a no-brainer buy. That company is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's what makes the semiconductor giant a buy right now.
