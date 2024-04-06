|
06.04.2024 11:20:00
Here Is My Top Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Right Now
Admittedly, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) may seem too low profile to become a top artificial intelligence (AI) pick. As an equipment supplier, only fab companies deal with it directly. As a result, it is lesser known, even billing itself as the "most important tech company you have never heard of."However, the stock appears to have become more critical amid the rise of AI. AI applications tend to require the most advanced semiconductors available, a trend that plays into the hands of ASML. Due to the rising demand for chips, ASML looks like an excellent long-term investment and is arguably the most important company for the advancement of AI.Indeed, ASML's anonymity has begun to disappear as investors become more aware of the company's importance. It is the leading producer of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines, the equipment needed to make the world's most advanced chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
