Here Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit for Retirees In 2023 (and How to Get It)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The maximum Social Security benefit for retired workers increases each year to keep pace with rising wage levels. In 2023, the maximum benefit is $4,555 per month, up from $4,194 per month in 2022. That means Social Security benefits could provide up to $54,660 in income this year. However, retired workers must meet two criteria in order to qualify for that benefit. Very few Americans will actually achieve that goal.Here are the criteria retired workers must meet in order to qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit of $4,555 per month in 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading