Here Is the Only Advantage Netflix Has Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2021, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) spent $17 billion on content. And this year, the top streaming company plans to spend $18 billion to bolster its offering. Any way you look at it, these are huge sums of money. But that level of outlay is absolutely necessary for it from a competitive standpoint. Compared to newer, smaller, and less-well-funded streaming rivals, Netflix's scale, and the massive content budget that scale allows it, are the primary advantages it has today. And it's extremely important for it to keep spending heavily if it wants to maintain its lead in the market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading