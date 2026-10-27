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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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27.10.2026 14:15:00
Here Is What a $5,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by 2028
I'll admit it; I was a Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) skeptic when it first debuted on the public markets in June. While I wasn't skeptical of the business, I was skeptical of the $2 trillion valuation it went public at. However, my opinion has shifted a bit, especially after seeing its latest results.
The third-quarter report was incredible, and included several exciting developments for investors. All of this has me considering investing in SpaceX's stock, so I wanted to run some hypothetical calculations to see what kind of returns the stock could conceivably deliver through 2028.
I think there is a good chance SpaceX will be a far bigger company than it is right now in a couple of years, and that it could turn a $5,000 investment made today into a position worth $12,500 by the end of 2028.
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