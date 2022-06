Here Is Why AMD Investors Should Be Excited

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and important information shared during its 2022 financial analyst day on June 9. Long-term AMD investors should be excited to hear about the numerous new products expected to be released in the upcoming months and the highly innovative road map for the next few years. More importantly, AMD has increased its total addressable market from $79 billion in 2020 to roughly $300 billion in the next few years. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the closed prices of June 10, 2022. The video was published on June 11, 2022. Continue reading