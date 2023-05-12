|
12.05.2023 16:32:37
Here We Go Again: Banking Crisis Recalls 2008
The current banking crisis is strikingly reminiscent of what we went through 15 years ago and stems from the same basic root—a failure on the part of banks to adequately hedge the risks associated with loans and mortgages they had issued.
