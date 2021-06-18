Hereford Proteins Announces Year of Hereford® Corned Beef Sweepstakes

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hereford Proteins, a shelf-stable, convenient, and wholesome protein product provider since 1915, has launched its national Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes starting June 18 and ending July 16, 2021.

"We are thrilled to launch the Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes," said Matt Balt, Vice President of Sales at Sampco, Inc. "Shelf-stable products have seen a rise in popularity and Hereford Canned Beef is the perfect solution to allow protein lovers to continue making their beloved traditional family recipes without having to worry about frequent visits to the grocery store."

By liking and tagging a friend in one of Hereford Protein's Facebook or Instagram sweepstakes posts, participants will get a chance to win 52 cans of canned corned beef. One lucky individual will receive a full year's supply.

Packaged with balanced, nutritional ingredients and no added hormones, Hereford's shelf-stable canned corned beef provides quick and easy family meal solutions. In addition to its high standards of quality, Hereford Canned Corned Beef offers 13 grams of protein and less than one gram of carbohydrates in every serving. The product is also keto-friendly.

Follow Hereford Proteins on Facebook and Instagram for more information and to participate in the contest.

About Hereford Proteins

Founded in 1915, Hereford Proteins provides consumers with quality, shelf-stable protein products convenient for quick and easy meal solutions. Hereford Protein products offer wholesome, great-tasting, and nutritious ingredients allowing customers to continue to pass their favorite recipes down to new generations of protein-lovers. For more information, visit www.herefordfoods.com.

*CONTEST CLOSES at 11:59 PM CST on Friday, July 16, 2021. Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook (or Instagram). Must be 18 years of age or older and living in the continental US. Visit this link for full rules and regulations: https://herefordfoods.com/sweepstakes-rules-and-regulations.

