Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
05.02.2026 04:31:00
Here's 1 AI Stock Down About 25% Already in 2026. Is It a Buy?
For part of 2025, shares of AI data cloud specialist Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) gained significant momentum as the stock was viewed as an artificial intelligence beneficiary. After all, the company's already rapid top-line growth rate accelerated significantly in its fiscal second quarter of fiscal 2026 (the period ended July 31), as management told investors in the quarter's earnings release that Snowflake has "enormous opportunity ahead" as it capitalizes on "its full potential through data and AI." But with the company's fiscal Q2 year-over-year product revenue growth rate of 32% decelerating to 29% growth in fiscal Q3, and with management guiding for a further slowdown in fiscal Q4, investors are likely doubting whether the company can see the same type of accelerating momentum that Wall Street darling AI data platform company Palantir has seen in recent quarters. Additionally, Snowflake's massive quarterly losses probably aren't helping the narrative either.However, with shares down 25% already in 2026 and 58% below their all-time high, is now a good time to buy the stock? After all, this is a fast-growing business, and AI is already providing a tailwind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!