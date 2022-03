Here's 1 Dividend Aristocrat You Can Buy On Sale Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks have taken a hit in recent months as investors react to rising inflation, interest rates, oil prices, production costs, and geopolitical tensions. Inflationary times can make investing tricky because it's uncertain when inflation pressures will ease.As an investor, you have options for how to manage the situation and protect your portfolio. One effective option is to buy solid companies with good dividends at reasonable prices.According to research from Fidelity, dividends account for 40% of the stock market's returns since the 1930s. During decades when inflation was high, dividends accounted for an even greater share of the stock market's returns. During the inflationary decades of the 1940s and 1970s, dividends accounted for 65% and 71% of the S&P 500's total returns. Continue reading