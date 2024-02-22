|
22.02.2024 13:00:00
Here's 1 Pharmaceutical Stock That Looks Unstoppable. Hint: It's Not Novo Nordisk.
Diabetes and obesity medications are becoming wildly popular. Commercials for them dominate the airwaves on a daily basis -- many produced by Novo Nordisk. This Danish pharmaceutical giant is the developer of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy. The success of these drugs has helped Novo Nordisk acquire a nearly 55% share of the GLP-1 market.But one of Novo Nordisk's fiercest competitors, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), is making notable progress of its own among diabetes and obesity patients. In addition, Lilly has an impressive portfolio that boasts treatments for cancer, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and more. Let's take a look at the catalysts that could fuel long-term growth for Lilly, and assess if now is a good time to buy the stock.Eli Lilly's primary diabetes and obesity treatments include Mounjaro, Jardiance, and Zepbound. Mounjaro was approved to treat diabetes in mid-2022, while Zepbound only received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat chronic weight management back in November. Nevertheless, these three medications combined for 24% of Lilly's total sales in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|114,50
|2,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.