Here's 1 Stock I'd Avoid at All Costs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It may seem like a bad idea to get into the stock market right now. But usually, a market slump creates good buying opportunities. Investors can find excellent growth stocks at a bargain that can spark up their portfolio in the long run. Marijuana is one such sector with outstanding potential. The global legal marijuana market could grow at a compound rate of 25% by 2030. The industry is loaded with exceptional pot stocks with strong financials that can be bought on the dip now. However, there is one pot stock that might best be avoided at all costs.Canadian pot company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has been on a downward spiral for the last two years. Its failed attempts to rebound are evident from its consistent unimpressive quarterly results. Its recent third quarter (ended March 31) revealed a similar story. Let's dig into why this pot stock would make a sour investment now.Continue reading