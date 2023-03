Here's 1 Stock I'm Not Worried About Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate stocks have been hit hard in the recent downturn, with rising interest rates being responsible for a big part of the underperformance. However, one stock in my portfolio I'm not worried about at all is self-storage industry leader Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), which not only has excellent economics but also has a tremendous history of delivering value for shareholders. In this video I discuss Public Storage with colleague Tyler Crowe, and why I've owned the stock for nearly a decade with no plans to sell.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.Continue reading