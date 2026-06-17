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WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
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17.06.2026 19:42:00
Here's 1 Type of Investor Who's Being Utterly Neglected by SpaceX
The most talked-about new stock on the exchange in years, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), is many things. The company, better known as SpaceX, is a space exploration business, sure, but also a builder of next-generation data centers, a satellite communications specialist, a social media platform operator, and an artificial intelligence (AI) developer. Yet nobody, not even the mighty and now inconceivably wealthy CEO Elon Musk, can build an enterprise that is all things to all people. And there's one important group of investors that has been completely shut out from this company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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