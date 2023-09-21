|
21.09.2023 12:00:00
Here's 1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could be a Multibagger in the Making
When it's all said and done, investing comes down to making money. Warren Buffett once famously said, "The first rule of an investment is don't lose money. And the second rule of an investment is don't forget the first rule."Luckily, there are several approaches to making money in the stock market. Some investors prefer to lean on dividend stocks that provide consistent, reliable income. Some investors prefer finding value stocks trading below their intrinsic value. Some investors prefer high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that can produce great returns.Buffett himself isn't known for his growth stock investing, but one stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio has been the poster child for high growth: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Despite Amazon's generational gains so far -- over 5,600% in the past 20 years and nearly 800% in the past decade -- the company still has multibagger potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
