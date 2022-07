Here's 1 Way Inflation Is Affecting Roku

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Throughout the first half of 2022, no topic has been discussed more in the financial media than inflation. Unprecedented government stimulus to help individuals and businesses in the U.S. manage through the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with supply chains running well below full capacity, has resulted in surging prices across the economy. And companies are feeling the effects. One such business, streaming specialist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), has been dealing with inflationary pressures in one key area. And this is partly why shares are down 76% over the past 12 months. Based on recent news, I suspect this trend will continue, making profitability seem like a far-off dream. Let's take a look at what Roku shareholders need to know. Continue reading