15.02.2023 11:52:00
Here's a Big Clue That the Stock Market's Momentum Could Be Short-Lived
Things are looking up for investors. The S&P 500 has risen close to 16% since hitting its low point on Oct. 12, 2022. It won't take too many more positive days for a new bull market to begin.But remember the old adage about not counting your chickens before they hatch. There's no guarantee that the S&P 500 will continue its winning ways. Actually, there is at least one reason to be skeptical that it will. Here's a big clue that the stock market's momentum could be short-lived.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
