Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things are looking up for investors. The S&P 500 has risen close to 16% since hitting its low point on Oct. 12, 2022. It won't take too many more positive days for a new bull market to begin.But remember the old adage about not counting your chickens before they hatch. There's no guarantee that the S&P 500 will continue its winning ways. Actually, there is at least one reason to be skeptical that it will. Here's a big clue that the stock market's momentum could be short-lived.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading