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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 21:15:00
Here's a Much Better Nasdaq-100 Stock to Buy Right Now Than SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is set to be incorporated into the Nasdaq-100 index after the market closes on July 6. The Nasdaq-100 consists of the 100 largest non-financial companies by measure of market capitalization, and inclusion in the index can have a meaningfully positive impact on a company's stock price.Because funds that track the Nasdaq-100 need to purchase shares of SpaceX to accurately reflect the index's composition, there could be a significant near-term uptick in demand for the stock as a result of the index rebalancing. While its upcoming inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 could be a significant positive catalyst for SpaceX stock, I think there's a company already included in the index that stands out as a much better buying opportunity right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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