Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Atrocious, dismal, lousy. Take your pick on which adjective to use in describing the stock market. It's understandable if you might want to throw in the towel on stocks altogether -- at least for the time being.But don't give up just yet. I think there's a no-brainer stock to buy right now that's trouncing the market. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have skyrocketed more than 35% year to date. Here are five reasons why the biotech stock should continue to deliver impressive gains for a long time to come.Vertex enjoys a monopoly in treating the underlying genetic cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). The company's CF therapies generated $2.33 billion in sales and $931 million in profits in the latest quarter.Continue reading