Here's a Reason to Claim Social Security Benefits at 62 You Might Not Have Thought About

What do the statistics say about when to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits? Hold off. Factoring in expected longevity and benefit payments, 70 is the optimal age for most people.Of course, many Americans choose not to take that path. Some lose their jobs and file for Social Security early. Others don't think they'll live long enough to make waiting financially worthwhile. There could even be a different retirement strategy that some could implement that beats waiting. Here's a reason to claim Social Security retirement benefits at age 62 that you might not have thought about.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel