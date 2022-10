Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Stock to Buy With Less Than $50

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Trading for less than $50 per share, Unilever (NYSE: UL) offers investors a generous 4%-plus dividend yield. That's likely enough to get dividend investors to take a closer look. What makes the stock a brilliant long-term buy is that management is in the middle of a turnaround effort that is likely to work out over time. Here are some key facts to consider.Negative sentiment really came to a head here when news leaked in early 2022 that Unilever was looking to buy the over-the-counter drug business of GlaxoSmithKline. The stock plunged and management got the hint, eventually giving up the effort. The more important question, however, is: Why did the company consider this move?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading