13.10.2023 11:30:00
Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Stock to Buy With Less Than $50
There are few forms of entertainment that symbolize childhood more than video games. That's not to say they aren't enjoyed by all ages. When it comes to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), the age of the user was a topic of conversation when the gaming platform was gaining popularity with younger children. Investors wondered if users would stick around as they got older.Roblox has proved to be more resilient with older users than early detractors might have thought, and the company continues to grow. Its stock price of about $30 also makes it a great candidate for investors with limited capital. Let's look at why Roblox is a great investment for those with less than $50 to put into the market.For Roblox, user growth has never been a concern. During the height of the pandemic lockdowns, it saw year-over-year growth of daily active users (DAUs) near 100%. That has trailed off since, but it has been remarkably consistent. Over the past two years, DAU growth has been in the 20% to 30% range every quarter. Considering all the competition for time spent, that's impressive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
