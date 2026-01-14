:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.01.2026 18:02:00
Here's an AI Stock Nobody's Talking About -- But Should Be
Recently, all the rage in the investing universe has been about tech stocks. Admittedly, that area is where shareholders have reaped huge rewards, with average annual returns over the past 10 to 15 years dramatically outpacing historical norms. Just about every trillion-dollar company in the market has embraced technology, and holders of their shares have been happy to ride the wave higher.In embarking on this journey to build the Voyager Portfolio, I'm not shying away from tech stocks. However, the goal here isn't to tell you why massive companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) might still be lucrative investments even after their big runs higher. Instead, finding largely overlooked companies that stand to benefit even more from these favorable trends is the ultimate goal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
