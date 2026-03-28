Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009
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28.03.2026 19:01:00
Here's ARK Innovation ETF's Vision for the Future. Do You Agree With It?
With many exchange-traded funds, all an investor needs to believe is that the stock market will continue to rise. With more than a century of stock market history supporting that idea, that's not a big ask. But when you move into the realm of actively managed ETFs, you have to believe in the vision that the fund manager has for the future. In the case of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), fund manager Cathie Wood has been quite open about her expectations and what she's hoping to see from the companies whose stocks you'll find in her portfolio.This final article on ARK Innovation for the Voyager Portfolio focuses on the investment case that Wood sets out for her flagship ETF. If you agree with it, then this ETF might make sense for you. If not, it's still valuable to understand the views of an influential fund manager and how they relate to what's happening in the stock market right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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