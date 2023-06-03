|
Here's Biden's Backup Plan If the Supreme Court Blocks Student Debt Relief
Student loans have always been a murky subject for many people, but the recent developments with loan repayments and forgiveness have made them all the more confusing.Last year, President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans (or $10,000 for those who did not receive a Pell Grant) for borrowers earning under $125,000 per year.Since then, the plan has been met with multiple lawsuits, and its fate is up to the Supreme Court -- which is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks.Continue reading
