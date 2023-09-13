13.09.2023 11:50:00

Here's Bill Gates' Top Artificial Intelligence Stock Other Than Microsoft -- and Wall Street Thinks It Can Soar Nearly 70% Over the Next 12 Months

In a blog post earlier this year, Bill Gates wrote: "In my lifetime, I've seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary." The first was the graphical user interface (GUI). Gates ended up making billions of dollars from that technology by adapting it into Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows operating system.What was the second revolutionary technology Gates saw? Artificial intelligence (AI). "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone," he wrote. Microsoft is no doubt Gate's favorite AI stock. There's another one that's arguably his top pick after Microsoft, though -- and Wall Street thinks it could soar by nearly 70% over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

29.08.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.07.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 107,00 0,52% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp. 313,05 1,11% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Anleger unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen