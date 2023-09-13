|
13.09.2023 11:50:00
Here's Bill Gates' Top Artificial Intelligence Stock Other Than Microsoft -- and Wall Street Thinks It Can Soar Nearly 70% Over the Next 12 Months
In a blog post earlier this year, Bill Gates wrote: "In my lifetime, I've seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary." The first was the graphical user interface (GUI). Gates ended up making billions of dollars from that technology by adapting it into Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows operating system.What was the second revolutionary technology Gates saw? Artificial intelligence (AI). "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone," he wrote. Microsoft is no doubt Gate's favorite AI stock. There's another one that's arguably his top pick after Microsoft, though -- and Wall Street thinks it could soar by nearly 70% over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|107,00
|0,52%
|Microsoft Corp.
|313,05
|1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Anleger unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.