CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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03.06.2026 21:36:00
Here's Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Top Holding (Hint: It's Not Alphabet or Nvidia)
Your personal portfolio doesn't necessarily need to mirror a billionaire investor's holdings. But let's face it -- they manage billion-dollar portfolios for a reason.And that's what makes Stanley Druckenmiller's current positions so interesting to investors on the hunt for a new pick. The former hedge fund manager doesn't own the obvious and usual suspects, such as Nvidia or Alphabet, even though these names are currently the world's biggest and most ownable publicly traded companies. Rather, Druckenmiller's family's top holding right now is its $600 million position -- 18% of the portfolio -- in a healthcare company called Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA).Here's a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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