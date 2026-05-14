Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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14.05.2026 15:05:00
Here's Everything Investors Need to Know About SpaceX's New Compute Partnership With Anthropic
Much of the news about SpaceX has focused on its expected initial public offering (IPO), but the company recently made headlines for another reason. SpaceX struck a deal with Anthropic under which the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up will use the full computing capacity of SpaceX's Tennessee data center.For Anthropic, more capacity means it can increase usage limits for its customers. For SpaceX, it's a cash infusion right before it goes public, but there's another opportunity in the announcement as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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