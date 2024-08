Here's Exactly How Many Apple Shares Warren Buffett Just Sold

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported its second-quarter earnings a couple of weeks ago, investors learned that CEO Warren Buffett and his team sold a large portion of its massive stake in tech-giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). However, investors didn't know exactly how much Apple stock Berkshire sold and still owned.Berkshire only reported that it owned $84.2 billion in Apple stock as of June 30. By using the stock price as of that date, it appeared that Berkshire sold "about half" of its Apple stock.Now, investors know the exact number. According to Berkshire's latest 13-F filing, the company sold 389,368,450 shares of Apple in the second quarter. Berkshire currently owns exactly 400,000,000 shares of the big-tech giant.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool